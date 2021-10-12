Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Holdings Lifted by APG Asset Management US Inc.

APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,104,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,400 shares during the period. Equinix comprises about 5.5% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned about 1.23% of Equinix worth $881,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 78,505.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 27,477 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 1,440.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQIX. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $942.00 to $731.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $878.47.

Shares of EQIX traded up $4.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $754.71. 3,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,513. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $825.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $782.73.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total value of $1,061,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,649,502.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,687.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,355 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,589 over the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

