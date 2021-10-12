Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,642 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.51% of Equinix worth $365,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.4% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Equinix by 3.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Equinix by 12.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Equinix by 2.3% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 3.1% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $878.47.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $750.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $827.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $782.15. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $67.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.85, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total value of $1,061,232.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,649,502.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,687.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,355 shares of company stock worth $18,116,589. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.