Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Director Gregory Smith Sells 33,000 Shares

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Director Gregory Smith sold 33,000 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.20, for a total value of C$303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 306,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,821,851.60.

Gregory Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Gregory Smith acquired 2,500 shares of Equinox Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.80 per share, with a total value of C$19,500.00.

EQX stock traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,529. The stock has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. Equinox Gold Corp has a 1 year low of C$4.25 and a 1 year high of C$8.90.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQX. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Equinox Gold from C$16.75 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

