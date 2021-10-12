Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $149.88

Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$149.88 and traded as high as C$153.16. Equitable Group shares last traded at C$151.46, with a volume of 18,043 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on EQB shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James set a C$161.00 price target on shares of Equitable Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equitable Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$178.00 to C$179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$162.11.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$149.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$140.72.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.94 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$158.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$156.71 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.99%.

In other news, Director David Malcolm Balfour Legresley sold 500 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.16, for a total value of C$78,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,264,320. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 1,000 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.00, for a total value of C$147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,569,765. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,610,250.

About Equitable Group (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.