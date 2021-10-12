Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for October, 12th (ATUS, MTTRY, NTTHF, TGLS, THR, TILE, TNL, TRHC, VRTV, WPC)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, October 12th:

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to a buy rating. They currently have $24.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $40.00.

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) was downgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Neo Lithium (OTCMKTS:NTTHF)

was downgraded by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have C$6.50 price target on the stock.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tecnoglass, Inc. is engaged in manufacturing and selling architectural glass and windows and aluminum products for the residential and commercial construction industries. It operates primarily in North, Central and South America. Tecnoglass, Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corporation, is headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia. “

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Thermon Holding Corp. is engaged in providing engineered thermal solutions, known as heat tracing, for process industries, including energy, chemical processing and power generation. Products offered by the Company include heating cables, tubing bundles and control systems while services offered by it includes design optimization, engineering, installation and maintenance services. Its products provide an external heat source to pipes, vessels and instruments for the purposes of freeze protection, temperature and flow maintenance and environmental monitoring. Thermon Holding Corp. is based in San Marcos, Texas. “

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Interface, Inc. is the world’s largest manufacturer of modular carpet, which it markets under the Interface and FLOR brands. The Company is committed to the goal of sustainability and doing business in ways that minimize the impact on the environment while enhancing shareholder value. Interface is the world’s largest manufacturer of modular carpet. Their heritage began with the invention of the first carpet tile approximately 50 years ago by a Dutch company called Heuga, now part of InterfaceFLOR. From that spark of invention, they have continued to innovate, giving the award-winning modular carpet design, pioneering environmental practices and ground-breaking manufacturing technology. Their products are designed for a wide range of commercial environments including corporate, healthcare, education, retail, hospitality and government. We continue to lead the industry in environmental achievement and the exploration of environmentally efficient products and processes. “

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Travel Leisure Co. provide membership and leisure services. The company offer vacation experiences and travel inspiration to owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations and Panorama. Travel Leisure Co., formerly known as Wyndham Destinations Inc., is based in Orlando, United States. “

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Veritiv Corporation engages in offering North American business-to-business distribution solutions. It provides packaging, print and print management, publishing, supply chain, facility and logistics solutions that span the entire lifecycle of core business operations. The company’s customers vary across a number of industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, retail and more. Veritiv Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a hold rating.

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “WOLTERS KLUWER is a leading global information services and publishing company. The company provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors. Wolters Kluwer maintains operations in over 33 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific and employs approximately 19,500 people worldwide. Wolters Kluwer is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Its shares are quoted on the Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. “

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “WW International Inc. provides weight management services. The company’s products and services are comprised of nutritional, activity, behavioral and lifestyle tools and approaches. It operates primarily in North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom and Other. WW International Inc., formerly known as Weight Watchers International Inc., is based in New York. “

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. is an energy company. It is focused on developing and producing crude oil, natural gas and NGL principally in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. is based in DENVER. “

YETI (NYSE:YETI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Yeti Holdings, Inc. designs, markets and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under YETI brand primarily in the United States. The company’s products are designed for use in outdoor activities, including recreational and professional pursuits targeting various categories, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, farm and ranch activities and others. Yeti Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of naxitamab and omburtamab which are in clinical stage. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is based in NEW YORK, USA. “

