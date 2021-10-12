Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for October, 12th (ALB, APD, ASH, AXTA, BERY, BLL, CCK, CCMP, CF, CTVA)

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2021

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, October 12th:

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK). Mizuho issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho started coverage on shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA). Mizuho issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG). Mizuho issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC). Mizuho issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Mizuho began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho started coverage on shares of The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS). Mizuho issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW). Mizuho issued a buy rating on the stock.

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

