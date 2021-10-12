Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for October, 12th (ALB, APD, ASH, AXTA, BERY, BLL, CCK, CCMP, CF, CTVA)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, October 12th:

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK). Mizuho issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho started coverage on shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA). Mizuho issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG). Mizuho issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC). Mizuho issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Mizuho began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho started coverage on shares of The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS). Mizuho issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW). Mizuho issued a buy rating on the stock.

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

