Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October, 12th (DYNDF, EDVMF, GFL, MEG, MLLGF, MTL, MTY, MX, RDSMY, TALO)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, October 12th:

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$60.00 to C$55.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$36.00 to C$38.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to C$56.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a na rating on the stock.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $63.00 to $70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.50 to C$16.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$75.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) had its price target boosted by Raymond James to C$77.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from €189.00 ($222.35) to €195.00 ($229.41). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$58.00 to C$54.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$54.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

