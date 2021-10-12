Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 12th (ADVM, ASC, BNZL, GSK, IDRSF, INDT, MGDDF, MTYFF, OCUL, OSK)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, October 12th:

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies Inc alerts:

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) target price on the stock.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) target price on the stock.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) target price on the stock.

Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Scotiabank. Scotiabank currently has a C$71.00 price target on the stock.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $17.00.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

YouGov (LON:YOU) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.