Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 12th (ADVM, ASC, BNZL, GSK, IDRSF, INDT, MGDDF, MTYFF, OCUL, OSK)

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2021

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, October 12th:

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) target price on the stock.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) target price on the stock.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) target price on the stock.

Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Scotiabank. Scotiabank currently has a C$71.00 price target on the stock.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $17.00.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

YouGov (LON:YOU) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.