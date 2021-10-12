Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 12th (CIO, CLSD, CNK, CONN, CPNG, CSPR, CSSE, GXI, ISP, NI)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, October 12th:

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating office properties in the United States. The Company invests in properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. City Office REIT, Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $5.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company is engaged in developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye using Clearside proprietary suprachoroidal space(TM) microinjector. Its products include CLS-1001 for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; CLS-1003 for the treatment of macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and CLS-1002 program for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. “

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CINEMARK HOLDINGS Is a leader in the motion picture exhibition industry.Cinemark operates 408 theatres and 4,657 screens in 38 states in the United States and internationally in 12 countries, mainly in Mexico, South and Central America. “

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Conns Inc is a specialty retailer currently operating retail locations in Texas and Louisiana. It sells major home appliances, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers and ranges, and a variety of consumer electronics, including projection, plasma and LCD televisions, camcorders, VCRs, DVD players and home theater products. They also sell home office equipment, lawn and garden products and bedding, and continue to introduce additional product categories for the home to help increase same store sales and to respond to their customers’ product needs. “

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Coupang, Inc. owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃcor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics and everyday consumables, as well as travel and restaurant order and delivery services. Coupang, Inc. is based in Seoul, South Korea. “

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Casper Sleep Inc. manufactures home furnishing products principally in the United States, Canada and Europe. It offers Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores and 18 retail partners. Casper Sleep Inc. is based in New York. “

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is a provider of positive and entertaining video content through its subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC. The Company will make its video content available to consumers globally through television and online networks, including its online affiliate APlus.com. Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is based in Cos Cob, United States. “

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) was given a €100.00 ($117.65) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) was given a €3.00 ($3.53) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

NiSource (NYSE:NI) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

