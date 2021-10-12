Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for October, 12th (ABNB, ANNMF, AYI, CSIOY, GFI, KEX, KRC, LNSTY, MGM, PH)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, October 12th:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $220.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $160.00.

Anima (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI)

was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating. UBS Group AG currently has $206.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $163.00.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $10.50.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $65.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $64.00.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $73.00 price target on the stock.

London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to an outperform rating.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $68.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $33.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) was upgraded by analysts at Melius from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $55.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $49.00.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $142.00 target price on the stock.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ComScore, Inc. is a global leader in measuring the digital world. This capability is based on a massive, global cross-section of more than two million consumers who have given comScore permission to confidentially capture their browsing and transaction behavior, including online and offline purchasing. comScore panelists also participate in survey research that captures and integrates their attitudes and intentions. Through its proprietary technology, comScore measures what matters across a broad spectrum of behavior and attitudes. comScore analysts apply this deep knowledge of customers and competitors to help clients design powerful marketing strategies and tactics that deliver superior ROI. comScore services are used by global leaders such as AOL, Microsoft, Yahoo!, Verizon, Best Buy, The Newspaper Association of America, Tribune Interactive, ESPN, Fox Sports, Nestle, MBNA, Starcom USA, Universal McCann, the United States Postal Service, Merck and Expedia. “

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead candidate is Seclidemstat, which is in clinical development for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, as well as advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Flex Pharma Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is a vertically-integrated aerospace company pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia, is based in NEW YORK. “

Square (NYSE:SQ) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to an overweight rating.

Square (NYSE:SQ) was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $300.00 target price on the stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused primarily on the acquisition, discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics. The Company researches human therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer, inflammation, metabolic disease and infectious disease. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust which buys, owns and leases hotels primarily in United States. Service Properties Trust, formerly known as Hospitality Properties Trust, is based in MA, United States. “

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Silvercorp Metals, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in the Peoples Republic of China. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc properties. The company primarily operates and develops four Silver-Lead-Zinc mines at the Ying Mining Camp, Henan Province; and the Na-Bao Polymetalic Project in Qinghai Province, China. The company is growing its resource base through continuous exploration of existing projects as well as acquiring new development and exploration projects in multiple jurisdictions. Silvercorp is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE under the symbol T.SVM and SVM respectively. “

