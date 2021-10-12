Equity Bancshares (EQBK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 19th. Analysts expect Equity Bancshares to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.47. Equity Bancshares had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $43.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 million. On average, analysts expect Equity Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ EQBK opened at $34.07 on Tuesday. Equity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $35.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $489.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 17.58%.

In other Equity Bancshares news, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $364,788.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Equity Bancshares stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 149.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,851 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,272 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of Equity Bancshares worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

