Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) is APG Asset Management US Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

APG Asset Management US Inc. lessened its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,196,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 440,800 shares during the period. Equity Residential accounts for approximately 5.9% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned about 3.26% of Equity Residential worth $951,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 62.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 29.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 31.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.31.

NYSE EQR traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $83.68. The stock had a trading volume of 7,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,513. The stock has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $86.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.08.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

In other news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

