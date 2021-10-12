Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

ERAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Erasca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Erasca in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Erasca in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Erasca in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Erasca in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

ERAS traded down $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.24. 675,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,230. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.83. Erasca has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $24.47.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.49). As a group, research analysts forecast that Erasca will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

