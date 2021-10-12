Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Shares Down 4.9%

Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) fell 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.50 and last traded at $17.61. 2,716 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 488,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.51.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ERAS. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Erasca in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Erasca in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Erasca in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Erasca in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Erasca in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.89.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.49). As a group, analysts predict that Erasca Inc will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

About Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

