Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) PT Lowered to C$28.00 at Scotiabank

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 target price on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$33.50 target price on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.20.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

TSE:ERO traded up C$0.56 on Tuesday, reaching C$23.59. The stock had a trading volume of 188,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,481. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$23.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.68. The stock has a market cap of C$2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.48. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$17.24 and a 12-month high of C$29.76.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$148.31 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 2.8199999 EPS for the current year.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.