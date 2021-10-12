ESBC (ESBC) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.43 Million

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 12th. In the last seven days, ESBC has traded up 41.4% against the dollar. One ESBC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0468 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ESBC has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $27,242.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC (CRYPTO:ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 30,744,495 coins and its circulating supply is 30,465,161 coins. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

