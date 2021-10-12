Escape Hunt plc (LON:ESC) Insider Richard Harpham Purchases 465 Shares

Escape Hunt plc (LON:ESC) insider Richard Harpham bought 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £148.80 ($194.41).

Escape Hunt stock opened at GBX 32.75 ($0.43) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Escape Hunt plc has a 1-year low of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 49.80 ($0.65). The firm has a market capitalization of £28.98 million and a P/E ratio of -4.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 33.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 36.57.

Get Escape Hunt alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Escape Hunt in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Escape Hunt plc provides live escape the room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape the room type games that are physical adventure games in which players are locked in a themed room and have to find clues and solve puzzles in order to escape against a countdown clock.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Escape Hunt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escape Hunt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.