Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target Increased to $349.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $341.00 to $349.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ESS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.22.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $326.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $324.33 and a 200 day moving average of $308.78. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $186.30 and a 1 year high of $337.43.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total value of $2,424,140.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total value of $846,046.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,778.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,179 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,198 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 160.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

