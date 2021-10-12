Ethema Health Co. (OTCMKTS:GRST) Short Interest Up 2,080.0% in September

Ethema Health Co. (OTCMKTS:GRST) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 2,080.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,711,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRST remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. 29,882,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,567,848. Ethema Health has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.

Ethema Health Company Profile

Ethema Health Corp. engages in the development and operations of medical clinics. It operates through Rental Operations and In-Patient segments. The Rental Operations segment focuses in the leasing of rehabilitation facility to third parties. The In-Patient segment comprises of rehabilitation services to customers.

