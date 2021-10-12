Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) One Day Volume Tops $98,062.00

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded down 19% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 12th. During the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market cap of $43,774.68 and $98,062.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Kingdoms Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00043850 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.14 or 0.00218622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.28 or 0.00093570 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Coin Profile

IMP is a coin. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,834,258 coins. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official message board is medium.com/@imptoken . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Ether Kingdoms Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Kingdoms Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

