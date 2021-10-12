Ether Zero (ETZ) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $19,363.00

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Ether Zero has a market cap of $227,776.98 and approximately $19,363.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,477.74 or 0.06312187 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00094534 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

