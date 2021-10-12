Ethereum Classic (ETC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $948.48 Million

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 12th. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $6.89 billion and $948.48 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $52.95 or 0.00094120 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,503.23 or 0.06227646 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,174,868 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic is an attempt at keeping the Ethereum blockchain unaltered by the part of the community that opposed the hard fork and the return of The DAO funds. It started trading on Poloniex and is getting more and more traction. The Ethereum Classic mission statement is: “We believe in decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless blockchains. We believe in the original vision of Ethereum as a world computer you can't shut down, running irreversible smart contracts. We believe in a strong separation of concerns, where system forks are only possible in order to correct actual platform bugs, not to bail out failed contracts and special interests. We believe in censorship-resistant platform that can be actually trusted – by anyone.” Our block explorer data: total coins supply, total network hash rate, last block number and total difficulty are freely provided by https://gastracker.io/ In 2017, the Die Hard fork was implemented in ETC, removing the Ethereum difficulty bomb. Currently, there are no plans to move to Proof of Stake like Ethereum, although developers at the IOHK institute are developing a new PoS protocol for Ethereum Classic. “

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

