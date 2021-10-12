Ethverse Hits Market Capitalization of $1.50 Million (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 74.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 12th. In the last week, Ethverse has traded 146% higher against the dollar. Ethverse has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and $58,583.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethverse coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.39 or 0.00496417 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000163 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000914 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $574.18 or 0.01020191 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Ethverse Profile

Ethverse (CRYPTO:ETHV) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 36,973,073 coins and its circulating supply is 7,882,899 coins. Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Ethverse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

