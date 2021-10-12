ETNA Network Market Cap Tops $1.83 Million (ETNA)

ETNA Network (CURRENCY:ETNA) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 12th. One ETNA Network coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ETNA Network has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $282,521.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ETNA Network has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00062122 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.71 or 0.00123565 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00077653 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,651.19 or 1.00076515 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,464.76 or 0.06230607 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ETNA Network Coin Profile

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

Buying and Selling ETNA Network

