ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Minimum Volatility Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:USML) Shares Down 0.1%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Minimum Volatility Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:USML)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.28 and last traded at $30.28. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.30.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.28.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Minimum Volatility Factor TR ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Minimum Volatility Factor TR ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.