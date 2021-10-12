EUNO Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $8,095.00 (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. EUNO has a market cap of $17.75 million and $8,095.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EUNO has traded up 40.2% against the U.S. dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $308.39 or 0.00551223 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,340,130,357 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

