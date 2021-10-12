Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.74

Shares of Eurasia Mining Plc (LON:EUA) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 23.74 ($0.31) and traded as low as GBX 23.50 ($0.31). Eurasia Mining shares last traded at GBX 23.70 ($0.31), with a volume of 8,620,726 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £676.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.00. The company has a current ratio of 27.90, a quick ratio of 27.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 23.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 23.74.

Eurasia Mining Company Profile (LON:EUA)

Eurasia Mining Plc, a mining and mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, copper, nickel, gold, and other minerals primarily in Russia. Its principal projects are the West Kytlim mine located in the Central Urals; and the Monchetundra project located on the Kola Peninsula in Russia.

