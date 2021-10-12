Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) Short Interest Update

Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 92.7% from the September 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EUMNF stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.68. 4,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,082. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45. Euro Manganese has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $0.68.

Get Euro Manganese alerts:

Euro Manganese Company Profile

Euro Manganese Inc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral assets in the Czech Republic. Its principal property is the 100% owned Chvaletice manganese project located to the east of Prague, the Czech Republic, which is involved in the re-processing of a leachable manganese deposit for the production of high-purity electrolytic manganese metal and high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate, as well as other high-purity manganese products.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Manganese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Manganese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.