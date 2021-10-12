Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.05 Million

Equities analysts expect that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) will post sales of $65.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Euronav’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.93 million and the highest is $71.92 million. Euronav reported sales of $205.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 68.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronav will report full-year sales of $397.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $365.00 million to $416.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $813.26 million, with estimates ranging from $717.60 million to $888.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.35 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 28.67%.

EURN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Euronav in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EURN. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,813,061 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,799 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 269.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,363,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,478,000 after acquiring an additional 994,505 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,003,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,800,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,420,000 after acquiring an additional 802,817 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,219,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,369,000 after acquiring an additional 635,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EURN opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Euronav has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $10.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Euronav’s payout ratio is 3.56%.

About Euronav

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

