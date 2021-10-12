European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Shares Gap Down to $26.45

European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.45, but opened at $25.90. European Wax Center shares last traded at $26.84, with a volume of 1,501 shares traded.

EWCZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of European Wax Center from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.69.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.90 million. On average, analysts predict that European Wax Center Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

European Wax Center Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

