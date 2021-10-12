Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.33

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.33 and last traded at $14.33, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EUTLF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eutelsat Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Eutelsat Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eutelsat Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.82.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

