EvenCoin Price Reaches $0.0035 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 12th. In the last week, EvenCoin has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $109,010.71 and approximately $175,675.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvenCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $277.66 or 0.00493568 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000163 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000917 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $572.13 or 0.01017022 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.