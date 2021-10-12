Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) versus DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Critical Survey

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) and DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Eventbrite and DoubleVerify, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eventbrite 0 1 0 0 2.00 DoubleVerify 0 4 8 0 2.67

Eventbrite currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.53%. DoubleVerify has a consensus price target of $38.60, suggesting a potential upside of 22.04%. Given DoubleVerify’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DoubleVerify is more favorable than Eventbrite.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eventbrite and DoubleVerify’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eventbrite $106.01 million 17.87 -$224.72 million ($2.52) -7.97 DoubleVerify $243.92 million 20.47 $20.45 million N/A N/A

DoubleVerify has higher revenue and earnings than Eventbrite.

Profitability

This table compares Eventbrite and DoubleVerify’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventbrite -119.11% -38.62% -11.10% DoubleVerify N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.6% of Eventbrite shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.0% of DoubleVerify shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of Eventbrite shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of DoubleVerify shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DoubleVerify beats Eventbrite on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc. provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E. Hartz and Julia Hartz in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance. The company also provides DV Publisher suite, which includes unified analytic, campaign delivery insight, media quality insight and optimization, industry benchmark, and video delivery automation solutions; Pinnacle that provides customers with access to data on all the digital ads and enables them to make changes to ad strategies on a real-time basis; and Connected TV (CTV) solution that detects fraudulent device signatures. Its software solutions are integrated across the digital advertising ecosystem, including programmatic platforms, social media channels, and digital publishers. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in New York, New York with additional locations at Berlin, Germany; Chicago, Illinois; Merelbeke, Belgium; Helsinki, Finland; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles and San Francisco, California; Miguel Hidalgo, Mexico; Paris, France; SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil; Singapore, Singapore; Sydney, Australia; Tel Aviv, Israel; and Tokyo, Japan.

