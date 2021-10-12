Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,775,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,740 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.52% of Evergy worth $349,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews acquired 7,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.67 per share, for a total transaction of $501,401.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C John Wilder acquired 20,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,262,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 115,261 shares of company stock valued at $7,263,761 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

EVRG stock opened at $61.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $51.88 and a one year high of $69.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.84.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EVRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

