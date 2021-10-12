Everipedia (IQ) Hits One Day Volume of $50.50 Million

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. In the last seven days, Everipedia has traded up 27.6% against the US dollar. Everipedia has a total market cap of $191.02 million and approximately $50.50 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00061336 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.40 or 0.00123420 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00076697 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,707.65 or 1.00514681 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,448.01 or 0.06221321 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Everipedia Coin Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,444,563 coins. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars.

