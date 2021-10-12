Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.49

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.49 and traded as high as C$14.69. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at C$14.17, with a volume of 48,417 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Evertz Technologies from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$16.50 target price on shares of Evertz Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$13.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$97.17 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 0.9299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.30%.

In other Evertz Technologies news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total transaction of C$71,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 221,800 shares in the company, valued at C$3,105,200. Insiders have sold 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $81,413 over the last quarter.

About Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET)

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

