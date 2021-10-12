Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.17

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.17 and traded as high as $1.29. Evoke Pharma shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 56,742 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.34. The company has a market cap of $41.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Evoke Pharma in the first quarter worth $616,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Evoke Pharma by 18.7% in the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,701,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 268,072 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Evoke Pharma by 43.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 723,897 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 219,884 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Evoke Pharma in the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evoke Pharma in the second quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

