Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.17

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.17 and traded as high as $1.29. Evoke Pharma shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 56,742 shares changing hands.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.34. The company has a market cap of $41.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80.
Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter.
About Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)
Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.
