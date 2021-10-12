Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.17. Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 3,658,888 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $85.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of -0.34.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 130.6% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 31,607 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 7,270.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 58,162 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $141,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.

