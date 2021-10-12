EVRAZ (LON:EVR) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,066.01

EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,066.01 ($13.93) and traded as low as GBX 578.20 ($7.55). EVRAZ shares last traded at GBX 589.80 ($7.71), with a volume of 1,773,883 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 587.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,066.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from EVRAZ’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.5%. EVRAZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.91%.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; various coking coal blends, including hard, semi-hard, and semi-soft; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

