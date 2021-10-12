Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.97

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$40.97 and traded as high as C$44.80. Exchange Income shares last traded at C$44.60, with a volume of 43,908 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EIF. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$48.50 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.52, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.57.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$322.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$332.85 million. On average, research analysts predict that Exchange Income Co. will post 3.1800003 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.27%.

Exchange Income Company Profile (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

