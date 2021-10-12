Exeedme (XED) Trading Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Exeedme coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000709 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Exeedme has a market capitalization of $25.45 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Exeedme has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00062727 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.03 or 0.00123777 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00077318 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,608.68 or 0.99710857 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,456.86 or 0.06198434 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

