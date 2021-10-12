Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 54.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 499,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 601,263 shares during the quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Exelixis worth $9,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 32.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,101,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943,980 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 17.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,734,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145,844 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 24.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,133,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770,928 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 2,679.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,386,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,683 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 67.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,364,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,419,000 after acquiring an additional 954,852 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXEL traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $21.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,109. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.99. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $25.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $385.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.31 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 4.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $2,571,400. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

