Exosis Achieves Market Cap of $55,110.65 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 38.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Exosis has a total market capitalization of $55,110.65 and approximately $4.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Exosis has traded down 65% against the U.S. dollar. One Exosis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Exosis alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,135.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,505.32 or 0.06244404 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.58 or 0.00309214 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $590.61 or 0.01052112 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00094233 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $281.06 or 0.00500690 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $209.97 or 0.00374048 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.77 or 0.00300655 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Exosis Profile

EXO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Exosis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Exosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.