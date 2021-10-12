Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) will announce earnings per share of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exponent’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.39. Exponent posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Exponent will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $112.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.11 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXPO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ:EXPO traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.25. 167,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,542. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.42. Exponent has a one year low of $68.42 and a one year high of $120.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.02 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

In related news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $737,628.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $810,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,561,744.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,583 shares of company stock worth $6,406,594 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Exponent in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exponent in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

