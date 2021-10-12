extraDNA (XDNA) Price Down 9.7% Over Last Week

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. extraDNA has a total market capitalization of $542,687.65 and $93,462.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, extraDNA has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One extraDNA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,673.81 or 1.00117202 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00059550 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.72 or 0.00321387 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $305.14 or 0.00548725 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.15 or 0.00225052 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004588 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00009751 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002638 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001077 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

extraDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

Buying and Selling extraDNA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

