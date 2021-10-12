F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) versus Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA) and F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Ballston Spa Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. F.N.B. pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. F.N.B. pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. F.N.B. has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. F.N.B. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ballston Spa Bancorp and F.N.B., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ballston Spa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A F.N.B. 0 2 4 0 2.67

F.N.B. has a consensus target price of $12.99, indicating a potential upside of 9.92%. Given F.N.B.’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe F.N.B. is more favorable than Ballston Spa Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Ballston Spa Bancorp has a beta of -0.1, meaning that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, F.N.B. has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ballston Spa Bancorp and F.N.B.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ballston Spa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A F.N.B. 25.73% 7.76% 1.00%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.4% of Ballston Spa Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.7% of F.N.B. shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of F.N.B. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ballston Spa Bancorp and F.N.B.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ballston Spa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A F.N.B. $1.42 billion 2.65 $286.00 million $0.96 12.31

F.N.B. has higher revenue and earnings than Ballston Spa Bancorp.

Summary

F.N.B. beats Ballston Spa Bancorp on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ballston Spa Bancorp

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Ballston Spa National Bank, which engages in personal and commercial banking. It provides banking, loan, investment, and management services. The company was founded on June 6, 1905 and is headquartered in Ballston Spa, NY.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services. The Wealth Management segment delivers wealth management services to individuals, corporations and retirement funds, as well as existing customers of community banking. The Insurance segment is a full-service insurance brokerage agency offering lines of commercial and personal insurance through major carriers. The Other segment offers mezzanine financing options for small to medium-sized businesses that need financial assistance beyond the parameters of typical commercial bank lending products. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

