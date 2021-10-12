F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Position Boosted by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,659 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 9,408 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 991 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,006 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 7.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,200 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total transaction of $242,028.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,738.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total transaction of $33,784.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,528 shares of company stock worth $2,324,217. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.07. The stock had a trading volume of 229 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,743. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.25 and a 52 week high of $216.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.80.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $651.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on FFIV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 price target (down from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 price target (down from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.11.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

