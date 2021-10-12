Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Altarock Partners LLC

Altarock Partners LLC grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,235,182 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 57,500 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 21.5% of Altarock Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Altarock Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Facebook worth $777,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,454,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,274 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Facebook by 5.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,054,681,000 after acquiring an additional 742,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 8.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,990,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,482 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. Mizuho lifted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.85.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $323.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.71. The company has a market cap of $910.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total transaction of $29,554,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,429,040 shares of company stock worth $875,298,584 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

