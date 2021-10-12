Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Increased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 98.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,015 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 18,369 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $12,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 728,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 72,840 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,327,000 after buying an additional 72,830 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 12.5% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,753,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.3% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,875,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Facebook by 15.3% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 23,718 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.95, for a total value of $26,432,735.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total transaction of $43,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,429,040 shares of company stock worth $875,298,584. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Facebook in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price target on Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.85.

Shares of FB traded down $4.85 on Tuesday, reaching $320.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,278,368. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $359.49 and a 200-day moving average of $338.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.