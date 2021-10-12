FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.05% of FactSet Research Systems worth $6,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 982,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,743,000 after acquiring an additional 44,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 104,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,010,000 after acquiring an additional 23,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $286.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.60.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $405.15 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $294.21 and a fifty-two week high of $409.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $378.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

In related news, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total transaction of $2,471,667.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total value of $1,196,580.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,997 shares of company stock worth $10,696,915 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

